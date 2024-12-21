Dividend, bonus, stock split: Vedanta Limited is scheduled to trade ex-dividend and NMDC to trade ex-bonus next week, starting on Monday, December 23, 2024, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including stock splits, bonus issues and extraordinary general meetings (EGM), according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, December 24, 2024: Vedanta Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹8.5.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on the shares held previously.

Stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week Bharat Global Developers Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, December 26.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, December 27.

A bonus issue is a corporate action where additional shares are given to existing shareholders. A company may decide to distribute additional shares as an alternative to dividends.

Stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week Bharat Global Developers Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 8:10 on Thursday, December 26.

Evans Electric Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on Thursday, December 26.

Hardwyn India Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 2:5 on Friday, December 27.

NMDC Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1 on Friday, December 27.

Other corporate actions The other corporate actions for next week include the right issue of equity shares, extraordinary general meetings (EGM) and income distribution (InvIT).

Milkfood Ltd: EGM on Monday, December 23.

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd: EGM on Monday, December 23.

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust: InvIT on Tuesday, December 24.

Integra Switchgear Ltd: EGM on Tuesday, December 24.

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd: EGM on Tuesday, December 24.

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust: InvIT on Thursday, December 26.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd: EGM on Thursday, December 26.

Anupam Finserv Ltd: The right issue of equity shares will be on Friday, December 27.