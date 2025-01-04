Dividend, bonus, stock split: VTM to trade ex-dividend on Monday, January 6, and several other companies will execute bonus issues, stock splits and other corporate actions next week.

Dividend, bonus, stock split: VTM Limited is scheduled to trade ex-dividend while Algoquant Fintech Ltd and Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd are to trade ex-bonus next week, starting on Monday, January 6, according to BSE data.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including stock splits, bonus issues and extraordinary general meetings (EGM), according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: VTM Limited shares will trade ex-dividend on Friday, January 10, as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Algoquant Fintech Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, January 8.

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, January 8.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: AA Plus Tradelink Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, January 8.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹5 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, January 8.

Julien Agro Infratech Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, January 8.

Kamdhenu Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, January 8.

Shriram Finance Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, January 10.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total shares issued are increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 ( denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action: ITC Ltd: Shares spin-off on Monday, January 6.

Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Ltd: Rights issue on Tuesday, January 7.

Camlin Fine Science Ltd: Rights issue of Wednesday, January 8.

B&B Realty Limited: EGM on Friday, January 10.