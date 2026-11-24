Dividend, Buyback, Rights Issue Record Date: Investors tracking corporate actions have several stocks to watch when the Indian stock market reopens on Wednesday, November 25. Five companies — Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), Bonlon Industries, Indergiri Finance, Vellora Impact and Vraj Iron and Steel — are scheduled for key corporate actions, ranging from a ₹600 crore buyback and an interim dividend to three rights issues.

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The developments could be significant for existing shareholders, particularly those looking to establish their eligibility for the announced benefits. While Zee Entertainment has fixed November 25 as the record date for its proposed share buyback, Vraj Iron and Steel will trade ex-dividend. Meanwhile, Bonlon Industries, Indergiri Finance and Vellora Impact have set the same date to determine shareholders eligible to participate in their respective rights issues.

The developments come as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE remain closed on Tuesday, November 24, on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

Here is a closer look at the five stocks and the corporate actions investors need to track. Zee Entertainment buyback: ₹ 600 crore offer at ₹ 91 per share Zee Entertainment Enterprises has fixed Wednesday, November 25, 2026, as the record date for its proposed share buyback, which will cover up to 65,934,065 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 face value each.

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The company has announced a buyback price of ₹91 per share, with the total buyback amount capped at ₹600 crore. The offer will be executed through the tender offer route on a proportionate basis, with shareholders holding eligible shares on the record date entitled to participate, subject to the applicable terms.

The company's board said the decision followed a comprehensive evaluation of its financial position, available free cash flow, business outlook and shareholder expectations.

The proposed buyback represents 7.22% of the aggregate paid-up equity share capital and free reserves on a standalone basis and 6.61% on a consolidated basis. These calculations are based on the company's latest audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Another important detail for investors is that Zee Entertainment's board has taken note of the promoters' and members of the promoter group's intention not to participate in the proposed buyback.

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Vraj Iron and Steel dividend: Stock to trade ex-dividend tomorrow Vraj Iron and Steel will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 25, following the declaration of an interim dividend of ₹0.60 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

The dividend will be paid on shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The company's board approved the interim dividend at its meeting held on November 14, 2026.

The company has also informed shareholders about the tax deduction at source (TDS) implications through email communications and regulatory filings. Dividend income will be taxable in the hands of shareholders under the Income-tax Act, 2025.

Three rights issues: Bonlon Industries, Indergiri Finance and Vellora Impact Apart from the buyback and dividend, three companies — Bonlon Industries, Indergiri Finance and Vellora Impact — have November 25, 2026, as the record date for their respective rights issues.

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A rights issue allows an existing company to raise additional capital by offering new shares to its current shareholders, generally at a predetermined price. The entitlement is calculated according to the number of shares held on the specified record date.

Bonlon Industries: The company is offering 1.64 crore equity shares through its rights issue, aggregating to ₹49.15 crore. The issue price is ₹30 per share, against a face value of ₹10. Eligible shareholders will be entitled to receive one rights equity share for every fully paid-up equity share held as of the November 25 record date, translating into an entitlement ratio of 1:1.

The rights issue will open on December 2, 2026, and close on December 16, 2026.

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Indergiri Finance: The company's rights issue comprises 0.8857 crore equity shares, aggregating to ₹9.74 crore. The shares are being offered at ₹11 apiece, with a face value of ₹10 each. Shareholders will be entitled to seven rights equity shares for every four fully paid-up equity shares held on the November 25 record date, representing an entitlement ratio of 7:4.

The issue will open on December 7, 2026, and close on January 5, 2027.

Vellora Impact: The company plans to issue 6.96 crore equity shares through its rights issue, aggregating to ₹69.63 crore. The issue price has been fixed at ₹10 per share, equivalent to the face value of each share.

Eligible shareholders will receive 25 rights equity shares for every two fully paid-up equity shares held on the November 25 record date. This translates into an entitlement ratio of 25:2.

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The rights issue will open on December 1, 2026, and close on December 15, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.