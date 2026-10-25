Dividend buzz: Dalmia Bharat, Mazagon Dock, Coal India, NTPC, others to consider payouts this week - Check full list

Dividend buzz: The earnings season is in full swing, with a host of companies, ranging from consumer giants to Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), set to announce dividends, along with their results for the quarter ended in September 2026.
REC, Supreme Industries, Dalmia Bharat, DCM Shriram, QGI Finance Limited, Mazagon Dock, Gravita India, Tanla Platforms, Siyaram Silk, and Sundaram are among the top companies which are set to announce their second quarter results for financial year 2026-27 and dividend.
Vaibhav Global, Sasken Tech, Coal India, Laurus Labs, Godrej Consumer, Sanofi India, CARE Ratings, Symphony, Varun Beverages, NTPC.
Stock market this week
Nifty 50 closed 0.39% lower at 22,600 points on Friday, with Nifty Bank declining 1.10%. Nifty Midcap Select fell close to 2.20% on Friday. BSE Sensex was down 0.17% at 73,123.83 points.
The Nifty 50 declined nearly 2.36% last week and moved closer to its 200 weeks exponential moving average (EMA). The overall technical structure remains weak, with selling pressure visible across sectors except IT, highlighted Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd.
“Immediate support is placed near 22300, and a decisive breakdown below this zone could trigger further selling towards 22000, a key psychological support level. On the upside, the 22850-22900 zone remains a crucial resistance area, coinciding with the 21 days EMA,” stated Ravi.