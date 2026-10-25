Dividend buzz: Dalmia Bharat, Mazagon Dock, Coal India, NTPC, others to consider payouts this week - Check full list

Several companies, including REC, Coal India, NTPC and Godrej Consumer, are set to announce September-quarter results and dividends. Meanwhile, Indian equities ended lower on Friday, with the Nifty 50 down 0.39% and its technical outlook remaining weak.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published25 Oct 2026, 09:49 PM IST
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Check full list of companies that are set to consider dividend this week (AI Image for representational purpose)
Check full list of companies that are set to consider dividend this week (AI Image for representational purpose)

Dividend buzz: The earnings season is in full swing, with a host of companies, ranging from consumer giants to Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), set to announce dividends, along with their results for the quarter ended in September 2026.

REC, Supreme Industries, Dalmia Bharat, DCM Shriram, QGI Finance Limited, Mazagon Dock, Gravita India, Tanla Platforms, Siyaram Silk, and Sundaram are among the top companies which are set to announce their second quarter results for financial year 2026-27 and dividend.

Vaibhav Global, Sasken Tech, Coal India, Laurus Labs, Godrej Consumer, Sanofi India, CARE Ratings, Symphony, Varun Beverages, NTPC.

Companies to announce dividend this week | List

Company Name

Board Meeting / Announcement Date

Dividend Event Status

REC Limited26 October 2026 MondayConsidering 2nd Interim Dividend
Dalmia Bharat Ltd26 October 2026 MondayConsidering Interim Dividend
DCM Shriram Ltd26 October 2026 MondayInterim Dividend consideration; Ex-date set to 30 Oct
Supreme Industries Ltd26 October 2026 MondayConsidering Interim Dividend
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders27 October 2026 TuesdayConsidering Interim Dividend
Gravita India Ltd27 October 2026 TuesdayConsidering Interim Dividend
Tanla Platforms Ltd27 October 2026 TuesdayConsidering Interim Dividend
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd27 October 2026 TuesdayConsidering Interim Dividend
Sasken Technologies Ltd28 October 2026 WednesdayConsidering Interim Dividend; Ex-date set to 3 Nov
Vaibhav Global Ltd28 October 2026 WednesdayConsidering 2nd Interim Dividend
Coal India Ltd29 October 2026 ThursdayConsidering 2nd Interim Dividend
Laurus Labs Ltd29 October 2026 ThursdayConsidering Interim Dividend
Godrej Consumer Products29 October 2026 ThursdayInterim Dividend consideration; Ex-date set to 4 Nov
Sanofi India Ltd29 October 2026 ThursdayConsidering Interim Dividend
CARE Ratings Ltd29 October 2026 ThursdayConsidering Interim Dividend
Symphony Limited29 October 2026 / 04 November 2026Ex-date officially set for 04 Nov corporate actions
Varun Beverages Ltd30 October 2026 FridayConsidering 3rd Interim Dividend
NTPC Limited31 October 2026 SaturdayConsidering 1st Interim Dividend

Stock market this week

Nifty 50 closed 0.39% lower at 22,600 points on Friday, with Nifty Bank declining 1.10%. Nifty Midcap Select fell close to 2.20% on Friday. BSE Sensex was down 0.17% at 73,123.83 points.

The Nifty 50 declined nearly 2.36% last week and moved closer to its 200 weeks exponential moving average (EMA). The overall technical structure remains weak, with selling pressure visible across sectors except IT, highlighted Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd.

“Immediate support is placed near 22300, and a decisive breakdown below this zone could trigger further selling towards 22000, a key psychological support level. On the upside, the 22850-22900 zone remains a crucial resistance area, coinciding with the 21 days EMA,” stated Ravi.

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