Dividend buzz: Dalmia Bharat, Mazagon Dock, Coal India, NTPC, others to consider payouts this week - Check full list

Dividend buzz: The earnings season is in full swing, with a host of companies, ranging from consumer giants to Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), set to announce dividends, along with their results for the quarter ended in September 2026.
REC, Supreme Industries, Dalmia Bharat, DCM Shriram, QGI Finance Limited, Mazagon Dock, Gravita India, Tanla Platforms, Siyaram Silk, and Sundaram are among the top companies which are set to announce their second quarter results for financial year 2026-27 and dividend.
Vaibhav Global, Sasken Tech, Coal India, Laurus Labs, Godrej Consumer, Sanofi India, CARE Ratings, Symphony, Varun Beverages, NTPC.
Company Name
Board Meeting / Announcement Date
Dividend Event Status
|REC Limited
|26 October 2026 Monday
|Considering 2nd Interim Dividend
|Dalmia Bharat Ltd
|26 October 2026 Monday
|Considering Interim Dividend
|DCM Shriram Ltd
|26 October 2026 Monday
|Interim Dividend consideration; Ex-date set to 30 Oct
|Supreme Industries Ltd
|26 October 2026 Monday
|Considering Interim Dividend
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|27 October 2026 Tuesday
|Considering Interim Dividend
|Gravita India Ltd
|27 October 2026 Tuesday
|Considering Interim Dividend
|Tanla Platforms Ltd
|27 October 2026 Tuesday
|Considering Interim Dividend
|Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd
|27 October 2026 Tuesday
|Considering Interim Dividend
|Sasken Technologies Ltd
|28 October 2026 Wednesday
|Considering Interim Dividend; Ex-date set to 3 Nov
|Vaibhav Global Ltd
|28 October 2026 Wednesday
|Considering 2nd Interim Dividend
|Coal India Ltd
|29 October 2026 Thursday
|Considering 2nd Interim Dividend
|Laurus Labs Ltd
|29 October 2026 Thursday
|Considering Interim Dividend
|Godrej Consumer Products
|29 October 2026 Thursday
|Interim Dividend consideration; Ex-date set to 4 Nov
|Sanofi India Ltd
|29 October 2026 Thursday
|Considering Interim Dividend
|CARE Ratings Ltd
|29 October 2026 Thursday
|Considering Interim Dividend
|Symphony Limited
|29 October 2026 / 04 November 2026
|Ex-date officially set for 04 Nov corporate actions
|Varun Beverages Ltd
|30 October 2026 Friday
|Considering 3rd Interim Dividend
|NTPC Limited
|31 October 2026 Saturday
|Considering 1st Interim Dividend
Nifty 50 closed 0.39% lower at 22,600 points on Friday, with Nifty Bank declining 1.10%. Nifty Midcap Select fell close to 2.20% on Friday. BSE Sensex was down 0.17% at 73,123.83 points.
The Nifty 50 declined nearly 2.36% last week and moved closer to its 200 weeks exponential moving average (EMA). The overall technical structure remains weak, with selling pressure visible across sectors except IT, highlighted Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd.
“Immediate support is placed near 22300, and a decisive breakdown below this zone could trigger further selling towards 22000, a key psychological support level. On the upside, the 22850-22900 zone remains a crucial resistance area, coinciding with the 21 days EMA,” stated Ravi.