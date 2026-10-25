Dividend buzz: Dalmia Bharat, Mazagon Dock, Coal India, NTPC, others to consider payouts this week - Check full list

Dividend buzz: The earnings season is in full swing, with a host of companies, ranging from consumer giants to Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), set to announce dividends, along with their results for the quarter ended in September 2026.

REC, Supreme Industries, Dalmia Bharat, DCM Shriram, QGI Finance Limited, Mazagon Dock, Gravita India, Tanla Platforms, Siyaram Silk, and Sundaram are among the top companies which are set to announce their second quarter results for financial year 2026-27 and dividend.

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Vaibhav Global, Sasken Tech, Coal India, Laurus Labs, Godrej Consumer, Sanofi India, CARE Ratings, Symphony, Varun Beverages, NTPC.

Companies to announce dividend this week | List

Company Name Board Meeting / Announcement Date Dividend Event Status REC Limited 26 October 2026 Monday Considering 2nd Interim Dividend Dalmia Bharat Ltd 26 October 2026 Monday Considering Interim Dividend DCM Shriram Ltd 26 October 2026 Monday Interim Dividend consideration; Ex-date set to 30 Oct Supreme Industries Ltd 26 October 2026 Monday Considering Interim Dividend Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 27 October 2026 Tuesday Considering Interim Dividend Gravita India Ltd 27 October 2026 Tuesday Considering Interim Dividend Tanla Platforms Ltd 27 October 2026 Tuesday Considering Interim Dividend Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd 27 October 2026 Tuesday Considering Interim Dividend Sasken Technologies Ltd 28 October 2026 Wednesday Considering Interim Dividend; Ex-date set to 3 Nov Vaibhav Global Ltd 28 October 2026 Wednesday Considering 2nd Interim Dividend Coal India Ltd 29 October 2026 Thursday Considering 2nd Interim Dividend Laurus Labs Ltd 29 October 2026 Thursday Considering Interim Dividend Godrej Consumer Products 29 October 2026 Thursday Interim Dividend consideration; Ex-date set to 4 Nov Sanofi India Ltd 29 October 2026 Thursday Considering Interim Dividend CARE Ratings Ltd 29 October 2026 Thursday Considering Interim Dividend Symphony Limited 29 October 2026 / 04 November 2026 Ex-date officially set for 04 Nov corporate actions Varun Beverages Ltd 30 October 2026 Friday Considering 3rd Interim Dividend NTPC Limited 31 October 2026 Saturday Considering 1st Interim Dividend

Stock market this week Nifty 50 closed 0.39% lower at 22,600 points on Friday, with Nifty Bank declining 1.10%. Nifty Midcap Select fell close to 2.20% on Friday. BSE Sensex was down 0.17% at 73,123.83 points.

The Nifty 50 declined nearly 2.36% last week and moved closer to its 200 weeks exponential moving average (EMA). The overall technical structure remains weak, with selling pressure visible across sectors except IT, highlighted Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd.

“Immediate support is placed near 22300, and a decisive breakdown below this zone could trigger further selling towards 22000, a key psychological support level. On the upside, the 22850-22900 zone remains a crucial resistance area, coinciding with the 21 days EMA,” stated Ravi.

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