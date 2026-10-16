Dividend champions of auto ancillaries: Majestic Auto, PTL, or Banco Products - Who drives home the highest yield?

Majestic Auto led the listed auto ancillary companies with a 16.21% annual dividend yield, followed by PTL Enterprises at 6.5% and Banco Products at 3.79%. The article notes Majestic Auto’s high yield reflects a one-time special dividend.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published16 Oct 2026, 05:44 PM IST
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Which auto ancillary stock has the highest yield out of the three? Read to find out (AI image for representational purpose)
Which auto ancillary stock has the highest yield out of the three? Read to find out (AI image for representational purpose)

Dividend champion of auto ancillaries: Majestic Auto, PTL Enterprises, and Honda India Power are some of the key auto ancillary companies with attractive dividend yield. For investors who prefer to pick stocks with high annual yield for constant income, here’s a comparison of dividends by these auto ancillary companies.

Majestic Auto dividend yield

Majestic Auto paid an annual dividend per share of 60 over the last twelve months. With this, its annual dividend yield stood at 16.21%.

The auto ancillary stock ended 2.09% lower at 370.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 384.81 crore. The auto ancillary stock has delivered 17.36% return in six months, 7.43% return in 2026 so far, and around 11.17% return in one year.

PTL Enterprises

PTL Enterprises has paid an annual dividend of 2.5 per equity share in last one year. Its annual dividend yield stood at 6.5%. The stock closed 0.18% lower at 38.72 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 512.56 crore on Friday. PTL Enterprises share price value has declined 3.03% in three months, 3.22% in one year, and around 10.58% in two years.

Banco Products dividend yield

Banco Products has declared nearly 36 dividends since 2001. The company has announced an equity dividend of 23 per equity share in 2026. With this, its dividend yield stood at 3.79%.

Banco Products India share price closed 0.46% lower at 604.50 per share on BSE on Friday. Its share price value has declined at 18.57% in one year, but surged 66.12% in two years, and jumped around 150.99% in three years.

Which auto ancillary stock has the highest yield?

Majestic Auto has the highest annual dividend yield for last one year, followed by PTL Enterprises and Banco Products. Investors must note that the high dividend yield of Majestic Auto is due to one-time special dividend paid by the two firms.

PTL EnterprisesAuto Ancillary StocksMajestic AutoDividend
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