Dividend champions of auto ancillaries: Majestic Auto, PTL, or Banco Products - Who drives home the highest yield?

Dividend champion of auto ancillaries: Majestic Auto, PTL Enterprises, and Honda India Power are some of the key auto ancillary companies with attractive dividend yield. For investors who prefer to pick stocks with high annual yield for constant income, here’s a comparison of dividends by these auto ancillary companies.

Majestic Auto dividend yield Majestic Auto paid an annual dividend per share of ₹60 over the last twelve months. With this, its annual dividend yield stood at 16.21%.

The auto ancillary stock ended 2.09% lower at ₹370.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹384.81 crore. The auto ancillary stock has delivered 17.36% return in six months, 7.43% return in 2026 so far, and around 11.17% return in one year.

PTL Enterprises PTL Enterprises has paid an annual dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share in last one year. Its annual dividend yield stood at 6.5%. The stock closed 0.18% lower at ₹38.72 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹512.56 crore on Friday. PTL Enterprises share price value has declined 3.03% in three months, 3.22% in one year, and around 10.58% in two years.

Banco Products dividend yield Banco Products has declared nearly 36 dividends since 2001. The company has announced an equity dividend of ₹23 per equity share in 2026. With this, its dividend yield stood at 3.79%.

Banco Products India share price closed 0.46% lower at ₹604.50 per share on BSE on Friday. Its share price value has declined at 18.57% in one year, but surged 66.12% in two years, and jumped around 150.99% in three years.