Dividend comparison: Maharatna SAIL vs Navratna NMDC - Yield, PSU stocks performance ahead of record date

SAIL vs NMDC: Shares of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and NMDC showcased mixed performance during Friday’s trading session ahead of their dividend record dates. Both the metal PSU stocks have announced final dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

PSU stocks often generate heightened investors’ interest around dividend announcements. As SAIL and NMDC dividend record dates are set to fall in the coming weeks, let’s decode their annual dividend yield, stock performance, market capitalisation and other metrics.

SAIL vs NMDC dividend SAIL has announced a final dividend of ₹2.35 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. Which means that the metal PSU will pay 23.5% dividend to eligible investors as per its face value.

NMDC has announced 100% dividend per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. Which means that the company has declared Re 1 dividend per equity share.

SAIL vs NMDC dividend record date Maharatna steel producer, SAIL, has fixed September 30 as dividend record date. Which means, that if you are interested in its dividend, must own the stock before September 30 to become eligible for the payout.

NMDC dividend will fall nearly five days after SAIL dividend. The Navratna iron ore producer has fixed Monday, October 5 as the dividend record date. Which means that investors must purchase the stock by Thursday, October 1, ( as Friday will be a market holiday on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti).

Key metrics NMDC SAIL Dividend ₹ 1 ₹ 2.35 per equity share Dividend record date Oct 1, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 Dividend yield 3.8% 1.32% 1 yr return 4.86% 33% 2 yr return 13.94% 36.8% 3 yr return 62.42% 83%

SAIL vs NMDC dividend yield SAIL has announced a total of ₹2.35 per share dividend in one year, its annual dividend yield stands at 1.32%. Whereas, NMDC has a higher annual dividend yield of 3.8% for the year 2026.

SAIL stock trend SAIL share price today was up 1.14% at ₹177.15 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹73,164.58 crore at 1:16 pm on Friday. The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹209.70 per share on May 14, 2026, and to its 52-week low of ₹124 per share on December 19, 2025.

NMDC stock trend NMDC stock was trading 0.54% lower at ₹80.47 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹70,747.76 crore at 1:19 pm on Friday. It touched its 52-week high of ₹97.49 per share on June 3, 2026 and to its 52-week low of ₹72.26 per share on November 24, 2025.