Dividend comparison: TCS, Tata Elxsi, Trent - Which Tata stock paid highest amount in FY26? What 9 firms disbursed

Dividend-paying stocks can offer investors an additional source of income alongside potential gains from share price appreciation. Within the Tata Group, several listed companies distributed cash to shareholders in FY26, with payouts varying significantly across businesses. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led the pack with a dividend of ₹110 per share, followed by Tata Elxsi at ₹75 per share.

Advertisement

IT and engineering services companies led the group in absolute dividend payments, while businesses in retail, metals, automobiles and power also announced distributions during the financial year.

A dividend is a portion of a company's profits or distributable reserves paid to its shareholders. Companies may distribute dividends as interim payments during the financial year or as a final dividend after the financial year ends, subject to the applicable approval process. Some companies also announce special dividends to make additional cash distributions.

However, the absolute dividend per share does not tell investors how much they earn relative to their investment. That is where dividend yield comes in. It measures the annual dividend per share as a percentage of the stock's market price. For instance, a company paying an annual dividend of ₹10 per share on a stock priced at ₹200 has a dividend yield of 5%, assuming the dividend remains unchanged.

Advertisement

A higher dividend yield may appeal to income-seeking investors, but it does not automatically make a stock a better investment. Share price movements, the sustainability of dividend payments, earnings growth and future capital requirements also matter.

Here's how nine Tata Group companies ranked by their annual dividend per share in FY26. TCS leads with ₹ 110 dividend per share Tata Consultancy Services emerged as the biggest dividend payer among the nine companies, announcing a total annual dividend of ₹110 per share for FY26.

The IT services major distributed the amount across multiple tranches. It began with an interim dividend of ₹10 per share, followed by another interim dividend of ₹10 and a special dividend of ₹46 in the second quarter. TCS then declared a third interim dividend of ₹10 per share before announcing a final dividend of ₹34.

Advertisement

The special dividend made a substantial contribution to the annual payout, highlighting the company's approach of combining regular distributions with an additional cash return.

Meanwhile, for FY27, the IT services heavyweight has announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the June as well as September quarter. The declared Q2 dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on Friday, October 30, 2026. IT was announced alongside its Q2 results.

Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies offer double-digit payouts

Tata Elxsi ranked second, with a total dividend of ₹75 per share for FY26. Unlike TCS, which spread its payouts across the year, Tata Elxsi's distribution was structured as a single final dividend. The amount represented 750% of its face value of ₹10 per share.

Advertisement

The engineering and design services company operates across sectors including automotive technology, autonomous driving and medical electronics. Its dividend payout places it among the Tata Group's leading companies in terms of absolute cash distributed per share.

Tata Communications declares ₹17.50 dividend

Tata Communications announced a total dividend of ₹17.50 per share for FY26, with the entire amount structured as a final dividend.

The company operates in digital communications and enterprise technology services, including connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity solutions. Its business serves organisations seeking digital infrastructure and related services.

Its annual payout was substantially lower than those of TCS and Tata Elxsi but higher than the dividends announced by several other Tata Group companies in this comparison.

Tata Technologies dividend Tata Technologies also announced a double-digit dividend of ₹11.70 per share. Its payout comprised a regular final dividend of ₹8.35 and a special dividend of ₹3.35 per share. The engineering services provider's distribution combined a regular shareholder return with an additional special payment.

Advertisement

Tata Chemicals paid ₹11 per share

Tata Chemicals declared a dividend of ₹11 per share for FY26, entirely through a final dividend.

The company's operations include soda ash and other chemical products, with its performance influenced by demand, commodity prices and operating costs. Its dividend provides shareholders with a cash return while the business continues to navigate the dynamics of the chemicals industry.

Trent announced ₹ 6 dividend Trent, which operates retail brands Westside and Zudio, announced a total dividend of ₹6 per share for FY26, structured as a final dividend.

The retailer has pursued expansion through its store network and brands. For investors, its dividend should be assessed alongside its earnings growth, valuation and the returns generated by capital invested in expanding the business.

Advertisement

Tata Steel and Tata Motors paid ₹4 each

Tata Steel and Tata Motors each announced a total dividend of ₹4 per share for FY26, with both payouts structured as final dividends.

Tata Steel's performance is influenced by steel demand, commodity prices and the capital requirements of its domestic and international operations. Its dividend represents a shareholder distribution amid the industry's cyclical nature and substantial investment needs.

Tata Motors, meanwhile, operates across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and other automotive businesses. Its financial performance depends on vehicle demand, operating margins, investment requirements and market conditions across its businesses.

Tata Power declared ₹ 2.50 dividend Tata Power announced a dividend of ₹2.50 per share for FY26, structured as a single final dividend.

Advertisement

The integrated power company operates across conventional and renewable energy businesses, including solar power and related infrastructure. Its capital allocation decisions need to balance shareholder distributions with investment in generation capacity and the wider energy transition.

How much did these nine Tata stocks pay in FY26?

TCS: ₹110

Tata Elxsi: ₹75

Tata Communications: ₹17.50

Tata Technologies: ₹11.70

Tata Chemicals: ₹11

Trent: ₹6

Tata Steel: ₹4

Tata Motors: ₹4

Tata Power: ₹2.50

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.