Dividend countdown begins! Last chance to buy today GMDC, Titagarh Rail, AGI Infra, others ahead of record date

Shares of GMDC, Talbros Engineering, and others will be in focus on Tuesday due to upcoming dividend record dates. Investors must acquire stocks by September 22 to qualify for payouts. 

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated22 Sep 2026, 08:57 AM IST
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Dividend record date: Shares of GMDC, Talbros Engineering, and others will be in focus on Tuesday due to dividend record dates. (AI image for representational purpose only)
Dividend record date: Shares of GMDC, Talbros Engineering, and others will be in focus on Tuesday due to dividend record dates. (AI image for representational purpose only)

Dividend record date alert: Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), Talbros Engineering, Titagarh Rail Systems, AGI Infra Limited, Apollo Micro Systems, etc are likely to remain in focus during Tuesday’s trading session due to their upcoming dividend record dates.

Nearly 57 companies, including PNC Infratech, Pashupati Cotspin, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, Hariom Pipe Industries, etc, have fixed Wednesday, September 23 as dividend record date. Investors must own the stock before the dividend record date to become eligible for the payout.

The Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement trade cycle, which means that trades are settled in the next business day after the transactions. Hence, Tuesday, September 22, effectively becomes the last date to buy stocks with Wednesday (September 23) as the record date for eligibility.

Last chance to buy stocks for dividend | Check full list

GMDC, Talbros Engineering, Gallantt Ispat Limited, Haleos Labs, AAA Technologies, Archit Organosys, Goodluck India, Titagarh Rail Systems, are among the companies that have paid highest amount of dividend. Here’s the full list of stocks that have fixed Wednesday as the dividend record date.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation LtdDividend Rs. 9.5023 Sep 2026
Talbros Engineering LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 323 Sep 2026
Gallantt Ispat LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 223 Sep 2026
Haleos Labs LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.5023 Sep 2026
AAA Technologies LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 123 Sep 2026
Archit Organosys LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 123 Sep 2026
Goodluck India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 123 Sep 2026
Sri KPR Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 123 Sep 2026
Titagarh Rail Systems LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 123 Sep 2026
AGI Infra LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2023 Sep 2026
Agribio Spirits LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.3023 Sep 2026
Alacrity Securities LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1023 Sep 2026
Apollo Micro Systems LtdDividend Rs. 0.2523 Sep 2026
Asahi Songwon Colors LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.5023 Sep 2026
Austere Systems LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.8023 Sep 2026
Basant Agro Tech India LtdDividend Rs. 0.0523 Sep 2026
Confidence Futuristic Energetech LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2523 Sep 2026
Creative Newtech LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5023 Sep 2026
Confidence Petroleum India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1023 Sep 2026
Dhanashree Electronics LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1023 Sep 2026
Dev Information Technology LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1023 Sep 2026
Dhabriya Polywood LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.7023 Sep 2026
Emerald Finance LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1023 Sep 2026
Gujarat Themis Biosyn LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.6723 Sep 2026
Hariom Pipe Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.7523 Sep 2026
Him Teknoforge LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.8023 Sep 2026
HLE Glascoat LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.1023 Sep 2026
Inani Marbles & Industries LtdDividend Rs. 0.0423 Sep 2026
J.G.Chemicals LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.1023 Sep 2026
Kemistar Corporation LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2023 Sep 2026
KMS Medisurgi LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.0523 Sep 2026
KP Green Engineering LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.3023 Sep 2026
Last Mile Enterprises LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.0223 Sep 2026
Mishra Dhatu Nigam LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.2523 Sep 2026
Odyssey Corporation LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.0523 Sep 2026
Pashupati Cotspin LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.0523 Sep 2026
PNC Infratech LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.6023 Sep 2026
Premier Explosives LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5023 Sep 2026
Recode Studios LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2523 Sep 2026
Remsons Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1023 Sep 2026
Rithwik Facility Management Services LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 123 Sep 2026
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.0323 Sep 2026
Shalibhadra Finance LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5023 Sep 2026
Satia Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.4023 Sep 2026
Sera Investments & Finance India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1023 Sep 2026
Signet Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5023 Sep 2026
Skyways Air Services LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.6523 Sep 2026
Steel Strips Wheels LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.5023 Sep 2026
New Swan Multitech LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5023 Sep 2026
Syncom Formulations India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1023 Sep 2026
Tandhan Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.0123 Sep 2026
Themis Medicare LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5023 Sep 2026
Trishakti Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2023 Sep 2026
Tyche Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 3.5023 Sep 2026
Vintage Coffee And Beverages LtdDividend Rs. 0.1523 Sep 2026
Vipul Organics LtdDividend Rs. 0.8023 Sep 2026
Xtglobal Infotech LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 0.0523 Sep 2026

Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile and continue to build on to gains made over the past few consecutive sessions. Nifty 50 is likely to hold on to gains as the index has formed a bullish candle on the chart with a “higher high and higher low”, according to Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.

“Nifty in the last four sessions has rebounded from the extreme oversold territory and in the coming sessions it is likely to consolidate and trade in the broad range of 23,115-23,650. On the higher side 23,600-23,650 will act as major resistance being the last week high and the recent breakdown area. Index needs to sustain a higher high and higher low formation and reclaim 23,650 to signal a pause in the ongoing downtrend,” explained Pabitro Mukherjee.

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