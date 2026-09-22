Dividend countdown begins! Last chance to buy today GMDC, Titagarh Rail, AGI Infra, others ahead of record date

Dividend record date alert: Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), Talbros Engineering, Titagarh Rail Systems, AGI Infra Limited, Apollo Micro Systems, etc are likely to remain in focus during Tuesday’s trading session due to their upcoming dividend record dates.

Nearly 57 companies, including PNC Infratech, Pashupati Cotspin, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, Hariom Pipe Industries, etc, have fixed Wednesday, September 23 as dividend record date. Investors must own the stock before the dividend record date to become eligible for the payout.

The Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement trade cycle, which means that trades are settled in the next business day after the transactions. Hence, Tuesday, September 22, effectively becomes the last date to buy stocks with Wednesday (September 23) as the record date for eligibility.

Last chance to buy stocks for dividend | Check full list GMDC, Talbros Engineering, Gallantt Ispat Limited, Haleos Labs, AAA Technologies, Archit Organosys, Goodluck India, Titagarh Rail Systems, are among the companies that have paid highest amount of dividend. Here’s the full list of stocks that have fixed Wednesday as the dividend record date.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd Dividend Rs. 9.50 23 Sep 2026 Talbros Engineering Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3 23 Sep 2026 Gallantt Ispat Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 23 Sep 2026 Haleos Labs Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.50 23 Sep 2026 AAA Technologies Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 23 Sep 2026 Archit Organosys Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 23 Sep 2026 Goodluck India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 23 Sep 2026 Sri KPR Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 23 Sep 2026 Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 23 Sep 2026 AGI Infra Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.20 23 Sep 2026 Agribio Spirits Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.30 23 Sep 2026 Alacrity Securities Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 23 Sep 2026 Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Dividend Rs. 0.25 23 Sep 2026 Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.50 23 Sep 2026 Austere Systems Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.80 23 Sep 2026 Basant Agro Tech India Ltd Dividend Rs. 0.05 23 Sep 2026 Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 23 Sep 2026 Creative Newtech Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 23 Sep 2026 Confidence Petroleum India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 23 Sep 2026 Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 23 Sep 2026 Dev Information Technology Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 23 Sep 2026 Dhabriya Polywood Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.70 23 Sep 2026 Emerald Finance Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 23 Sep 2026 Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.67 23 Sep 2026 Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.75 23 Sep 2026 Him Teknoforge Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.80 23 Sep 2026 HLE Glascoat Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.10 23 Sep 2026 Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd Dividend Rs. 0.04 23 Sep 2026 J.G.Chemicals Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.10 23 Sep 2026 Kemistar Corporation Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.20 23 Sep 2026 KMS Medisurgi Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.05 23 Sep 2026 KP Green Engineering Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.30 23 Sep 2026 Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.02 23 Sep 2026 Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.25 23 Sep 2026 Odyssey Corporation Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.05 23 Sep 2026 Pashupati Cotspin Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.05 23 Sep 2026 PNC Infratech Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.60 23 Sep 2026 Premier Explosives Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 23 Sep 2026 Recode Studios Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 23 Sep 2026 Remsons Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 23 Sep 2026 Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 23 Sep 2026 R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.03 23 Sep 2026 Shalibhadra Finance Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 23 Sep 2026 Satia Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.40 23 Sep 2026 Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 23 Sep 2026 Signet Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 23 Sep 2026 Skyways Air Services Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.65 23 Sep 2026 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.50 23 Sep 2026 New Swan Multitech Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 23 Sep 2026 Syncom Formulations India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 23 Sep 2026 Tandhan Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.01 23 Sep 2026 Themis Medicare Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 23 Sep 2026 Trishakti Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.20 23 Sep 2026 Tyche Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3.50 23 Sep 2026 Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd Dividend Rs. 0.15 23 Sep 2026 Vipul Organics Ltd Dividend Rs. 0.80 23 Sep 2026 Xtglobal Infotech Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.05 23 Sep 2026

Indian stock market today The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile and continue to build on to gains made over the past few consecutive sessions. Nifty 50 is likely to hold on to gains as the index has formed a bullish candle on the chart with a “higher high and higher low”, according to Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.