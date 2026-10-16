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Dividend delight on D-Street: Modison, LTM to Oberoi Realty announce dividends on October 16 | Amount, record dates

Modison, Oberoi Realty and LTM announced dividends, with October 23 set as the record date for all three. Modison approved 4 per share, Oberoi Realty 2, and LTM 25. Modison’s Q2FY27 profit and revenue rose sharply, while Oberoi Realty’s profit edged up and income declined.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published16 Oct 2026, 09:41 PM IST
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Modison, Oberoi Realty and LTM announced dividends on Friday (AI image for representational purpose)
Modison, Oberoi Realty and LTM announced dividends on Friday (AI image for representational purpose)
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Dividend delight on D-Street: As the September quarter earnings season has kicked off in full swing, nearly three companies announced dividends on Friday, October 16. Modison Limited, LTM Limited, and Oberoi Realty Limited rewarded investors with cash payouts.

All the three firms have fixed Friday, October 23 as the record date. For dividend hunters, here are all the details about these companies’ dividend payouts, record date, and most importantly Q2FY27 results.

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Modison dividend payout, record date

Modison Limited, on Friday, declared a 400% dividend for the financial year 2026-27. The company’s board of directors has approved 4 dividend per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

The company has fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

Modison Q2 result

Modison’s net profit stood at 2,332.3 lakhs in Q2FY 27 against a net profit of 1,165.69 lakh reported in the year-ago period. Its net revenue from operations increased to 27,902.59 lakhs in Q2FY27 against 14,516.21 lakhs reported in the year ago period. Its net revenue stood at 27,046.67 lakh in Q1FY27.

Oberoi Realty dividend payout, record date

Oberoi Realty’s board of directors approved a second interim dividend for FY26-27 at the rate of 2 per equity share, i.e. 20% of the face value of 10 each. Investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the payout. The board has fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

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Oberoi Realty Q2 result

Its net consolidated profit increased marginally to 761.65 crore for the quarter ended September, a marginal increase from the year-ago period. Its net profit stood at Rs760.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell 6% to 1,736.37 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal from 1,844.84 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

LTM dividend

The IT services firm has announced 25 per share dividend, which is 2500% of the stock’s face value of Re 1 each. The board has declared an interim dividend for FY27.

The board has fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means, investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the corporate action.

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