Subscribe

Dividend dhamaka: 4 high yield stocks from brokerages' Diwali stock picks for Samvat 2083- Annual return, target price

BPCL, Canara Bank, Hero MotoCorp and HCL Tech reported annual dividend yields of 2.72%, 3.02%, 3.47% and 3.96%, respectively. Their dividend payments over the past year ranged from 4.20 per share at Canara Bank to 187 at Hero MotoCorp.

DIVIDEND
CANBK
HEROMOTOCO
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published7 Nov 2026, 07:16 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Diwali stock picks with attractive dividend yield. (AI image for representational purpose)
Diwali stock picks with attractive dividend yield. (AI image for representational purpose)

The Diwali 2026 Muhurat trading session is few hours away, with investors preparing for the auspicious special live trading session on NSE and BSE on Sunday, November 8. For investors who prioritise regular dividend income, alongside potential capital appreciation, here's a curated list of four dividend-paying stocks featured in brokerages' Diwali stock picks, offering attractive dividend yield.

Advertisement

Top Diwali stock picks with attractive dividend yield

HCL Tech dividend yield

HCL Tech has announced a dividend of 60 over the last twelve months. With this, its annual dividend yield stood at 3.96%. Its share price value closed at 1438.60 per share on BSE on Friday, November 6.

Company nameCMP (Nov 6, 2026)CMP on November 6, 2025Annual returnAnnual dividendYieldBrokerage initiating coverageTarget Price
Hero Motocorp553053243.87%1853.47%Equirus Prive7427
Canara Bank122.80139-2.74%4.203.02%Equirus Prive165
BPCL319367-13.3%102.72%HDFC Sec

342 and 366;

HCL Tech1438.601512-5.74%603.96%HDFC Sec

1,580 and 1,686

BPCL dividend yield

BPCL has announced a total of 10 per equity share dividend over the last one year. Its annual dividend yield stood at 2.72%. Its share price value closed 0.63% higher at 319 per share on BSE on Friday.

Canara Bank dividend yield

Canara Bank’s share price ended unchanged at 122.80 per share on BSE on Friday. The financial lender has rewarded investors with 4.20 per share dividend over the last one year. Its annual dividend yield stood at 3.02%.

Advertisement

Hero Motocorp dividend yield

The stock closed 0.45% higher at 5530 per share on BSE on Friday. The company has paid 187 per share dividend over the last 12 months. Its dividend yield stood at 3.47%.

(Note: Dividend yields have been calculated based on the stocks' market prices as of one year ago.)

DividendStocks To Buy
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsDividend dhamaka: 4 high yield stocks from brokerages' Diwali stock picks for Samvat 2083- Annual return, target price
Advertisement
Read Next Story