Dividend dhamaka: 4 high yield stocks from brokerages' Diwali stock picks for Samvat 2083- Annual return, target price

The Diwali 2026 Muhurat trading session is few hours away, with investors preparing for the auspicious special live trading session on NSE and BSE on Sunday, November 8. For investors who prioritise regular dividend income, alongside potential capital appreciation, here's a curated list of four dividend-paying stocks featured in brokerages' Diwali stock picks, offering attractive dividend yield.

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Top Diwali stock picks with attractive dividend yield

HCL Tech dividend yield HCL Tech has announced a dividend of ₹60 over the last twelve months. With this, its annual dividend yield stood at 3.96%. Its share price value closed at ₹1438.60 per share on BSE on Friday, November 6.

Company name CMP (Nov 6, 2026) CMP on November 6, 2025 Annual return Annual dividend Yield Brokerage initiating coverage Target Price Hero Motocorp 5530 5324 3.87% 185 3.47% Equirus Prive 7427 Canara Bank 122.80 139 -2.74% 4.20 3.02% Equirus Prive 165 BPCL 319 367 -13.3% 10 2.72% HDFC Sec ₹342 and ₹366; HCL Tech 1438.60 1512 -5.74% 60 3.96% HDFC Sec ₹1,580 and ₹1,686

BPCL dividend yield BPCL has announced a total of ₹10 per equity share dividend over the last one year. Its annual dividend yield stood at 2.72%. Its share price value closed 0.63% higher at ₹319 per share on BSE on Friday.

Canara Bank dividend yield Canara Bank’s share price ended unchanged at ₹122.80 per share on BSE on Friday. The financial lender has rewarded investors with ₹4.20 per share dividend over the last one year. Its annual dividend yield stood at 3.02%.

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Hero Motocorp dividend yield The stock closed 0.45% higher at ₹5530 per share on BSE on Friday. The company has paid ₹187 per share dividend over the last 12 months. Its dividend yield stood at 3.47%.

(Note: Dividend yields have been calculated based on the stocks' market prices as of one year ago.)