Dividend growth stars beyond yield! Honda India, Majestic Auto, REC among 7 stocks raising payout - Who stands out?

Everybody loves dividends, but what if a dividend paying company constantly increases its payout year after year? A hefty one-time dividend may turn a company into an overnight star among dividend hunters, but regular payouts with steady dividend growth reflect sustainability.

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Here are top stocks with constant dividend growth over the last three financial years, ie FY24, FY25 and FY26.

Majestic Auto, Accelya Solutions India, Alldigi Tech Limited, MSTC Limited, are among some of the companies that have paid regular dividend that too with steady growth in the payout over the last three years.

Company Name Adj. DPS FY24 ( ₹ ) Adj. DPS FY25 ( ₹ ) Adj. DPS FY26 ( ₹ ) Div Yield FY24 (%) Div Yield FY25 (%) Div Yield FY26 (%) Majestic Auto Ltd. 15 10 60 4.20% 2.80% 16.80% Accelya Solutions India 65 65 90 5.80% 5.80% 8.00% Alldigi Tech Ltd. 45 45 60 5.50% 5.50% 7.40% Honda India Power Products 17.5 31.5 126.5 0.90% 1.60% 6.30% Indo Borax & Chemicals 1 1 40 0.20% 0.20% 7.90% REC Ltd. 16 18 18.6 5.10% 5.70% 5.90% Source SBI Securities report

Majestic Auto dividend Majestic Auto dividend has seen a steady and tremendous growth over the last three financial years. The company announced a total of ₹15 per share annual dividend in FY24, ₹10 dividend in FY25 and ₹60.0 per share dividend in FY26. Its dividend yield has increased from 4.2% in FY24 to 16.8% in FY26.

Majestic Auto closed 0.34% lower at ₹364 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹378.47 crore on Tuesday. THe stock has delivered close to 26% return in six months and 7.8% return in one year.

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Accelya Solution dividend Accelya Solutions India Limited’s annual dividend (per share) increased from ₹65 in FY24 to ₹90 per share in FY26. Its dividend yield has also increased over the past three financial years. Accelya Solutions share price closed marginally lower at ₹1100.15 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹1,641.96 crore. The stock has delivered negative 24.65% return in one year and 40% return in two years.

Alldigi Tech Ltd. dividend THe company’s dividend (per share) has increased from ₹45 in FY24 to ₹60 in FY26. The dividend figures for FY25 and FY24 have been adjusted for the stock split from face value ₹10 to ₹1 undertaken on October 25.

The stock closed 0.06% higher at ₹776.40 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,183.10 crore. Its share price value has declined 15.5% in one year and 26% in two years.

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Honda India Power dividend Honda India Power Products’ dividend has increased from ₹17.5 per share in FY24 to ₹126.5 per share dividend in FY26. The stock closed 0.70% higher at ₹1882.35 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹1,908.70 crore on Tuesday. The stock value has declined 30.8% in one year and 53% in three years.

Indo Borax Chemicals dividend The company’s dividend amount increased from Re 1 per share in FY24 to ₹40 per share in FY26 because of a special dividend paid in FY26. The stock closed 2.46% higher at ₹489.90 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹1,572.09 crore.

REC Limited dividend REC Limited has announced ₹16 per equity share dividend in FY24, ₹18 per share dividend in FY25 and ₹18.6 per share dividend in FY26. The stock closed 3.33% lower at ₹293.4 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹77,258.79 crore on Tuesday.

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