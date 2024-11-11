Markets
Growth or dividends? These five stocks offer both.
Equitymaster 6 min read 11 Nov 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Summary
- Stocks that offer a combination of income and growth can significantly boost total returns, helping investors ride out market swings while steadily building wealth.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less