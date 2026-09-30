Dividend income at risk? 8 stocks with inconsistent dividend payout: Indian Oil, Sanofi India, UTI AMC, and more

Dividend income stocks: High dividend-paying stocks often attract investors seeking regular income. However, inconsistent or volatile dividend payouts over the years can be a disappointment. Companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Sanofi India and UTI AMC have witnessed significant fluctuations in their dividend payouts over the past three years.
Here’s a list of companies which might have offered high dividend payouts in financial year 2025-26, but their dividends might have declined over the past three years.
Indo Borax Chemicals dividend
The company had announced an annual dividend of ₹40 per share dividend in FY26 which is significantly higher than its previous two years payouts, ie Re 1 per share dividend in FY25 and Re 1 per share dividend in FY24.
Sanofi India dividend
Sanofi India dividend payout stood at ₹123 per share and at ₹117 per share in FY 26 and FY25, which is significantly lower than ₹167 per share dividend announced in FY24. The company stock closed marginally lower at ₹3054 per share on BSE on Wednesday.
Indian Oil Corporation dividend
The PSU’s dividend payout remained highly volatile over the last three years, with ₹7 paid in FY26, ₹3 paid in FY25 and ₹12 paid in FY24. IOCL stock closed 2.74% higher at ₹134.93 per share on BSE on Wednesday.
UTI Asset Management dividend
UTI AMC announced an annual dividend of ₹40 per share in FY26, which is lower than the annual dividend announced in FY25 ( ₹48 per share) and in FY24 ( ₹47 per share). UTI AMC stock closed 0.55% higher at ₹882.40 per share on NSE on Wednesday.
Premco Global has announced a total of ₹44 per equity share dividend in FY26, which is marginally lower than its previous financial year dividend, but higher than the total dividend amount announced in FY24. The stock closed 0.64% higher at ₹400.85 per share on Wednesday.
What does volatile, inconsistent dividend payout mean for investors?
High dividend payout or yield in a single year doesn't guarantee sustainable payout over the years. It doesn't mean that investors can expect the same payout every year. A simple analysis of these eight stocks and their dividend payout in FY24, FY25 and FY26 showcases volatility and inconsistency in dividend payout