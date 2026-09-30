Dividend income at risk? 8 stocks with inconsistent dividend payout: Indian Oil, Sanofi India, UTI AMC, and more

Dividend income stocks: High dividend-paying stocks often attract investors seeking regular income. However, inconsistent or volatile dividend payouts over the years can be a disappointment. Companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Sanofi India and UTI AMC have witnessed significant fluctuations in their dividend payouts over the past three years.

Here’s a list of companies which might have offered high dividend payouts in financial year 2025-26, but their dividends might have declined over the past three years.

Indo Borax Chemicals dividend The company had announced an annual dividend of ₹40 per share dividend in FY26 which is significantly higher than its previous two years payouts, ie Re 1 per share dividend in FY25 and Re 1 per share dividend in FY24.

Company Name Adj. DPS (Rs) FY26 Adj. DPS (Rs) FY25 Adj. DPS (Rs) FY24 Div. Yield % FY26 Div. Yield % FY25 Div. Yield % FY24 Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. 40 1 1 7.9 0.2 0.2 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. 7 3 12 5.1 2.2 8.8 Premco Global Ltd. 44 45 10 11.6 11.9 2.6 UTI Asset Management 40 48 47 4.6 5.5 5.4 Sanofi India Ltd. 123 117 167 3.9 3.7 5.3 Chennai Petroleum Corporation 62 5 55 4.5 0.4 4 Hindustan Petroleum Corp. 24.3 10.5 21 6.7 2.9 5.8 Castrol India Ltd. 8.8 13 7.5 4.7 7 4.1 Source: SBI Securitie report

Sanofi India dividend Sanofi India dividend payout stood at ₹123 per share and at ₹117 per share in FY 26 and FY25, which is significantly lower than ₹167 per share dividend announced in FY24. The company stock closed marginally lower at ₹3054 per share on BSE on Wednesday.

Indian Oil Corporation dividend The PSU’s dividend payout remained highly volatile over the last three years, with ₹7 paid in FY26, ₹3 paid in FY25 and ₹12 paid in FY24. IOCL stock closed 2.74% higher at ₹134.93 per share on BSE on Wednesday.

UTI Asset Management dividend UTI AMC announced an annual dividend of ₹40 per share in FY26, which is lower than the annual dividend announced in FY25 ( ₹48 per share) and in FY24 ( ₹47 per share). UTI AMC stock closed 0.55% higher at ₹882.40 per share on NSE on Wednesday.

Premco Global dividend Premco Global has announced a total of ₹44 per equity share dividend in FY26, which is marginally lower than its previous financial year dividend, but higher than the total dividend amount announced in FY24. The stock closed 0.64% higher at ₹400.85 per share on Wednesday.