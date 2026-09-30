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Dividend income at risk? 8 stocks with inconsistent dividend payout: Indian Oil, Sanofi India, UTI AMC, and more

Check the list of companies that have paid inconsistent dividend over the last three financial years.Sanofi India declared a dividend of 123 per share in FY26, down from 167 in FY24. Indian Oil's fluctuating dividends were 7 in FY26 and 12 in FY24. Check list

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated30 Sep 2026, 06:20 PM IST
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Check list of stocks with inconsistent dividend payouts (AI Image for representational purpose)
Check list of stocks with inconsistent dividend payouts (AI Image for representational purpose)
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Dividend income stocks: High dividend-paying stocks often attract investors seeking regular income. However, inconsistent or volatile dividend payouts over the years can be a disappointment. Companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Sanofi India and UTI AMC have witnessed significant fluctuations in their dividend payouts over the past three years.

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Here’s a list of companies which might have offered high dividend payouts in financial year 2025-26, but their dividends might have declined over the past three years.

Indo Borax Chemicals dividend

The company had announced an annual dividend of 40 per share dividend in FY26 which is significantly higher than its previous two years payouts, ie Re 1 per share dividend in FY25 and Re 1 per share dividend in FY24.

Company NameAdj. DPS (Rs) FY26Adj. DPS (Rs) FY25Adj. DPS (Rs) FY24Div. Yield % FY26Div. Yield % FY25Div. Yield % FY24
Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd.40117.90.20.2
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.73125.12.28.8
Premco Global Ltd.44451011.611.92.6
UTI Asset Management4048474.65.55.4
Sanofi India Ltd.1231171673.93.75.3
Chennai Petroleum Corporation625554.50.44
Hindustan Petroleum Corp.24.310.5216.72.95.8
Castrol India Ltd.8.8137.54.774.1
Source: SBI Securitie report

Sanofi India dividend

Sanofi India dividend payout stood at 123 per share and at 117 per share in FY 26 and FY25, which is significantly lower than 167 per share dividend announced in FY24. The company stock closed marginally lower at 3054 per share on BSE on Wednesday.

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Indian Oil Corporation dividend

The PSU’s dividend payout remained highly volatile over the last three years, with 7 paid in FY26, 3 paid in FY25 and 12 paid in FY24. IOCL stock closed 2.74% higher at 134.93 per share on BSE on Wednesday.

UTI Asset Management dividend

UTI AMC announced an annual dividend of 40 per share in FY26, which is lower than the annual dividend announced in FY25 ( 48 per share) and in FY24 ( 47 per share). UTI AMC stock closed 0.55% higher at 882.40 per share on NSE on Wednesday.

Premco Global dividend

Premco Global has announced a total of 44 per equity share dividend in FY26, which is marginally lower than its previous financial year dividend, but higher than the total dividend amount announced in FY24. The stock closed 0.64% higher at 400.85 per share on Wednesday.

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What does volatile, inconsistent dividend payout mean for investors?

High dividend payout or yield in a single year doesn't guarantee sustainable payout over the years. It doesn't mean that investors can expect the same payout every year. A simple analysis of these eight stocks and their dividend payout in FY24, FY25 and FY26 showcases volatility and inconsistency in dividend payout

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