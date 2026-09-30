Dividend income at risk? 8 stocks with inconsistent dividend payout: Indian Oil, Sanofi India, UTI AMC, and more

Dividend income stocks: High dividend-paying stocks often attract investors seeking regular income. However, inconsistent or volatile dividend payouts over the years can be a disappointment. Companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Sanofi India and UTI AMC have witnessed significant fluctuations in their dividend payouts over the past three years.
Here’s a list of companies which might have offered high dividend payouts in financial year 2025-26, but their dividends might have declined over the past three years.
The company had announced an annual dividend of ₹40 per share dividend in FY26 which is significantly higher than its previous two years payouts, ie Re 1 per share dividend in FY25 and Re 1 per share dividend in FY24.
|Company Name
|Adj. DPS (Rs) FY26
|Adj. DPS (Rs) FY25
|Adj. DPS (Rs) FY24
|Div. Yield % FY26
|Div. Yield % FY25
|Div. Yield % FY24
|Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd.
|40
|1
|1
|7.9
|0.2
|0.2
|Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
|7
|3
|12
|5.1
|2.2
|8.8
|Premco Global Ltd.
|44
|45
|10
|11.6
|11.9
|2.6
|UTI Asset Management
|40
|48
|47
|4.6
|5.5
|5.4
|Sanofi India Ltd.
|123
|117
|167
|3.9
|3.7
|5.3
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|62
|5
|55
|4.5
|0.4
|4
|Hindustan Petroleum Corp.
|24.3
|10.5
|21
|6.7
|2.9
|5.8
|Castrol India Ltd.
|8.8
|13
|7.5
|4.7
|7
|4.1
|Source: SBI Securitie report
Sanofi India dividend payout stood at ₹123 per share and at ₹117 per share in FY 26 and FY25, which is significantly lower than ₹167 per share dividend announced in FY24. The company stock closed marginally lower at ₹3054 per share on BSE on Wednesday.
The PSU’s dividend payout remained highly volatile over the last three years, with ₹7 paid in FY26, ₹3 paid in FY25 and ₹12 paid in FY24. IOCL stock closed 2.74% higher at ₹134.93 per share on BSE on Wednesday.
UTI AMC announced an annual dividend of ₹40 per share in FY26, which is lower than the annual dividend announced in FY25 ( ₹48 per share) and in FY24 ( ₹47 per share). UTI AMC stock closed 0.55% higher at ₹882.40 per share on NSE on Wednesday.
Premco Global has announced a total of ₹44 per equity share dividend in FY26, which is marginally lower than its previous financial year dividend, but higher than the total dividend amount announced in FY24. The stock closed 0.64% higher at ₹400.85 per share on Wednesday.
High dividend payout or yield in a single year doesn't guarantee sustainable payout over the years. It doesn't mean that investors can expect the same payout every year. A simple analysis of these eight stocks and their dividend payout in FY24, FY25 and FY26 showcases volatility and inconsistency in dividend payout