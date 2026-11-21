Dividend jackpot in chemicals: Indo Borax, GOCL and Bayer CropScience are among top specialty chemical stocks with attractive dividend yield. All these three chemicals stocks have offered up to 10% of dividend yield in the financial year 2025-26.

Dividend yield is a financial ratio that shows how much a company offers a dividend every year relative to investment in stock. It is calculated by dividing the annual dividend per share by the current share price and expressed as a percentage of the investment per share.

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Chemical stocks with high dividend yield

Rank Company FY26 Dividend Yield 1 Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. 10.3% 2 GOCL Corporation Ltd. 9.7% 3 Bayer CropScience Ltd. 4.6% Source SBI Securities

Indo Borax & Chemicals dividend yield, share price trend Shares of Indo Borax & Chemicals closed 2.72% lower at ₹359.95 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,155.08 crore on Friday, November 20. The chemical stock has a dividend yield of 10.30% for FY26. The company has announced a total of ₹40 per share dividend for FY26.

Indo Borax & Chemicals share price value has increased 15.33% over the last two weeks, 31.61% in six months, and 44% return in one year.

GOCL Corporation Shares of GOCL Corporation closed 0.80% lower at ₹335.25 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,661.93 crore on Friday. The stock has delivered 1.53% return in two weeks, 11.90% return in six months, and around 5.41% return in one year.

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GOCL Corporation’s dividend yield stood at 9.7% in FY26, and the company has announced ₹30 per share dividend over the year.

Bayer CropScience dividend Bayer CropsScience share price closed 0.02% higher at ₹3350.05 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹15,055.83 crore on Friday. The stock has delivered 1% return in two weeks, -5.51% return in one month and around -17.67% return in three months. The company has announced ₹150 per equity share dividend yield for FY26, and its annual yield stood at 4.6% for FY26.