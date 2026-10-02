Dividend jackpot shares: Coal India, Wipro, ITC, BPCL or ONGC? Which large cap stock has the highest yield? Data details

Large cap stocks with high dividend yield offers investors an opportunity to ensure constant payouts while staying invested in trusted names. But which stock in the large cap category has the highest yield? Let’s find out

Large cap stocks with highest dividend yield Coal India, Wipro, ONGC, ITC and BPCL have a dividend yield of more than 5% in FY26. Among these companies, Coal India stands as the clear winner with nearly 6.6% dividend yield in FY26.

Coal India dividend yield The stock closed 0.67% lower at ₹421.5 per share on BSE on Thursday, October 1. The PSU has announced nearly 35 dividends since February 18, 2011. It has declared nearly ₹26.50 per share dividend in last one year.

Wipro dividend yield Wipro Limited share price closed 0.69% higher at ₹159.50 per share on BSE on Thursday. The IT heavyweight has announced 38 dividends since May 8, 2000. It has declared dividends amounting to ₹8 per equity share in last one year.

ONGC dividend ONGC stock closed 1.07% lower at ₹222 per share on Thursday. The company has declared more than 60 dividends in last 26 years. The stock has announced ₹13.25 per equity share dividend in one year.

ITC dividend ITC stock closed 2.56% lower at ₹257 per share on BSE. The FMCG giant has announced more than 30 dividends in the last 25 years. The company has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹14.50 per share.

Company Name Div. Yield % FY26 Div. Yield % FY25 Div. Yield % FY24 Coal India Ltd. 6.6 6.6 6.3 Wipro Ltd. 6 3.3 0.3 ONGC 5.7 5.3 5.3 ITC Ltd. 5.7 5.6 5.4 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 5.5 3.2 5 Source: SBI Securities report