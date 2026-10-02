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Dividend jackpot shares: Coal India, Wipro, ITC, BPCL or ONGC? Which large cap stock has the highest yield? Data details

Coal India, Wipro, ITC, BPCL, and ONGC lead large cap stocks in dividend yield for FY26, offering yields over 5%. Coal India tops with 6.6%. Who is the winner? Read full article to find out

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published2 Oct 2026, 07:48 PM IST
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Coal India, Wipro, ITC, BPCL, ONGC are among top large cap with high dividend yield (AI image for representational purpose)
Coal India, Wipro, ITC, BPCL, ONGC are among top large cap with high dividend yield (AI image for representational purpose)
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Large cap dividend jackpots: Coal India, Wipro, ITC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are among the top five large cap companies with highest dividend yield for financial year 2025-26.

Large cap stocks with high dividend yield offers investors an opportunity to ensure constant payouts while staying invested in trusted names. But which stock in the large cap category has the highest yield? Let’s find out

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Large cap stocks with highest dividend yield

Coal India, Wipro, ONGC, ITC and BPCL have a dividend yield of more than 5% in FY26. Among these companies, Coal India stands as the clear winner with nearly 6.6% dividend yield in FY26.

Coal India dividend yield

The stock closed 0.67% lower at 421.5 per share on BSE on Thursday, October 1. The PSU has announced nearly 35 dividends since February 18, 2011. It has declared nearly 26.50 per share dividend in last one year.

Wipro dividend yield

Wipro Limited share price closed 0.69% higher at 159.50 per share on BSE on Thursday. The IT heavyweight has announced 38 dividends since May 8, 2000. It has declared dividends amounting to 8 per equity share in last one year.

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ONGC dividend

ONGC stock closed 1.07% lower at 222 per share on Thursday. The company has declared more than 60 dividends in last 26 years. The stock has announced 13.25 per equity share dividend in one year.

ITC dividend

ITC stock closed 2.56% lower at 257 per share on BSE. The FMCG giant has announced more than 30 dividends in the last 25 years. The company has declared an equity dividend amounting to 14.50 per share.

Company NameDiv. Yield % FY26Div. Yield % FY25Div. Yield % FY24
Coal India Ltd.6.66.66.3
Wipro Ltd.63.30.3
ONGC5.75.35.3
ITC Ltd.5.75.65.4
Bharat Petroleum Corporation5.53.25
Source: SBI Securities report

A stock's dividend yield is a ratio of the total annual dividend paid by the company to its share price. It shows how much an investor has earned from dividend of a stock, compared with its market price

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