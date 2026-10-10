Dividend kings of Railway shares: IRFC vs RVNL vs IRCTC vs RITES vs CONCOR - Which PSU stock wins the crown?

For dividend-focused investors comparing railway PSUs, RITES had the strongest 2026 yield, here are all the details about dividend.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published10 Oct 2026, 03:22 PM IST
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Which railway PSU stock has the highest annual dividend yield? Check here (AI Image for representational purpose)
Which railway PSU stock has the highest annual dividend yield? Check here (AI Image for representational purpose)

Dividend kings of Railways: Railway PSU stocks like IRFC, RVNL, RITES, IRCTC, and Container Corporation of India often enjoy heightened investors' attention, thanks to their government backing and pivotal role in India's infrastructure and capital expenditure (capex) cycle. But which one of them can be a top choice for dividend hunters? Let’s find out

To figure out which railway PSU stock among these is a preferable choice for dividend, we will understand these stocks’ dividend history, their annual yield and stock returns.

IRFC vs RVNL vs IRCTC vs RITES vs CONCOR: Which railway PSU has highest annual dividend yield?

None of the railway PSU stock considered in our analysis offered more than 4% of dividend yield for the year 2026. Among IRFC, RVNL, IRCTC, RITES, and CONCOR, RITES has the maximum dividend yield of 3.19%. RVNL had the lowest dividend yield of 0.49% in the year 2026.

Company NameDividend Per Share ( )Dividend yieldCMP (October 9, 2026) (Rs)Price on October 9, 2025 (Rs)
IRFC (Indian Railway Finance Corp)2.11.68%74.85125
RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd)1.710.49%190.5344
IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering & Tourism)91.26%458.8709
RITES Ltd.8.053.19%198.5252
CONCOR (Container Corporation of India)8.61.60%441.45536

IRFC dividend yield

IRFC has announced Rs2.1 per share annual dividend in last one year. THe railway stock has declined 40% in one year and 51% in two years.

RVNL dividend

The railway PSU stock has a dividend yield of 0.49%. RVNL share price value has plummeted 46% in one year and around 60% in two years. The stock value has surged nearly 18% in three years.

IRCTC dividend

IRCTC stock closed nearly 2% higher on Friday, October 9. It has a dividend yield of 1.26%. The railway PSU stock has delivered negative 35% return in one year, 47% return in two years, and around 34.75% return in three years.

RITES Ltd.

RITES dividend yield stood at 3.19% for the year 2026. Its share price value has declined 21% in one year, 38% in two years, and around 15.6% in three years.

CONCOR

CONCOR stock has an annual yield of 1.60%. Its share price value has fallen 17.7% in one year, 38.40% in two years, and 22.2% in three years.

(Note: Annual dividend yield calculated based on the historical purchase price of the railway PSU stocks.)

DividendRailway StocksPSU Stocks
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