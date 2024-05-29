This largecap stock is set to turn ex-dividend in June
Summary
- This stock has remained an investor favourite for quite some time, due to its sharp focus across business verticals.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares will be in focus soon, driven by the company's substantial dividend payout for the financial year 24 (FY24). The stock has been a favourite among investors due to its involvement in various business verticals, including infrastructure, power, hydrocarbon, metals and minerals, defence, aerospace, information technology (IT), products, systems and equipment, finance, and real estate.