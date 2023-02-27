ITC shares' climb to high shows investor hunt for stability amid Adani woes
- Amid this search for stability, ITC’s gains have been pronounced, driving the stock up more than 75% in the past year
Shares of Indian conglomerate ITC Ltd. have climbed to a record high, demonstrating investors may be starting to focus on stability in a market churning with concerns over corporate governance.
