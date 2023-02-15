ITC shares will be one of the dividend paying stocks today as board of directors of the company has fixed 15th February 2023 as record date for finalising eligible shareholders for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The company board has already declared interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share for its eligible shareholders. The payment of interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share will be made between 3rd March to 5th March 2023.

ITC Ltd informed Indian stock market exchanges about interim dividend payment citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today, i.e. 3rd February, 2023 - (a) declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 6/- per Ordinary Share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2023; such Dividend will be paid between Friday, 3rd March, 2023 and Sunday, 5th March, 2023 to those Members entitled thereto. (b) fixed Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for such Interim Dividend."

ITC board took these decisions in its board meeting held on 3rd February 2023. In this board meeting, the company announced its Q3 results 2023 as well. In its Q3FY23 results, ITC reported 21 per cent surge in Q3 net profit to ₹5,031.01 crore against net profit of ₹4156.2 crore in October to December quarter of previous fiscal. Company's revenue from operations went up by 2.3 per cent to ₹16225.1 crore from ₹15,862 crore in Q3FY22.

ITC dividend history

This is not the first time when ITC is paying dividend to its loyal shareholders. The stock had traded ex-dividend on 26th May 2022 for payment of ₹6.25 per equity share final dividend to its shareholder for the financial year 2021-22. Prior to May 2022, ITC had given interim dividend of ₹5.25 per share to its shareholders for FY22.

Click here to read latest stock market news

In 2021, ITC shares traded ex-dividend on 10th June 2021 for payment of ₹5.75 per share final dividend for the financial year 2020-21. In February 2021, it had given interim dividend of ₹5 per share to its shareholders for the financial year 2020-21. so, the dividend paying stock has been giving dividend tio its shareholders on a regular basis.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test