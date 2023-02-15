Dividend paying ITC stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today
- Dividend paying stock: ITC shares are trading ex-dividend today for payment of ₹6 per share interim dividend in FY23
ITC shares will be one of the dividend paying stocks today as board of directors of the company has fixed 15th February 2023 as record date for finalising eligible shareholders for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The company board has already declared interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share for its eligible shareholders. The payment of interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share will be made between 3rd March to 5th March 2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×