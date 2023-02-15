Dividend paying ITC stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today

ITC shares will be one of the dividend paying stocks today as board of directors of the company has fixed 15th February 2023 as record date for finalising eligible shareholders for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The company board has already declared interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share for its eligible shareholders. The payment of interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share will be made between 3rd March to 5th March 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}