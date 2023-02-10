However, the Maharatna stock has given stellar dividend to its shareholders as well. As per the information available on BSE website, the dividend paying stock has announced dividends on four occasions in 2022. It traded ex-dividend in February 2022 for payment of ₹6 per equity share interim dividend to its shareholders. In June 2022, it again traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹1.25 per share final dividend to its shareholders. Likewise, in September 2022, PFC shares traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹2.25 per share interim dividend to its long term investors. In November 2022, PFC stocks traded ex-dividend for fourth time in 2022 as its board of directors had declared ₹3 per equity share interim dividend to its shareholders.

