Dividend paying pharma stock to consider share buyback2 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 09:16 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹272.04 Cr, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the pharmaceutical industry. Currently, Jenburkt produces and sells pharmaceutical products both domestically and abroad in 13 different nations. With more than 850 dedicated staff across the country, the firm constantly promotes all 85 of its brands to more than 100,000 doctors. It is available in more than 400,000 pharmacies worldwide and has more than 1,000 retailers. Additionally, the firm exports its products to 13 other nations, serving a variety of public and governmental entities in various industries.