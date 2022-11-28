With a market valuation of ₹272.04 Cr, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the pharmaceutical industry. Currently, Jenburkt produces and sells pharmaceutical products both domestically and abroad in 13 different nations. With more than 850 dedicated staff across the country, the firm constantly promotes all 85 of its brands to more than 100,000 doctors. It is available in more than 400,000 pharmacies worldwide and has more than 1,000 retailers. Additionally, the firm exports its products to 13 other nations, serving a variety of public and governmental entities in various industries.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 01st December, 2022, inter alia, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10 each as well as matters related/ incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws. Trading Window Closure: In terms of Company's Code viz., Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Code on Prohibition of Insider Trading", read with Securities and Exchange of Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, kindly take note that the trading window for all the trades in the equity shares of the Company by any of the designated persons and insiders of the Company, including their immediate relative(s), shall remain closed from 29th November, 2022, till 48 hours after the price sensitive information are disseminated or made public after the conclusion of the Board Meeting to be held on 01st December, 2022."

Jenburkt Pharma has announced a 120.00% equity dividend, or ₹12 per share, for the fiscal year (FY) 22 ended in March 2022. At the current market price of ₹589 apiece, the dividend yield goes to 2.03%. Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals' shares dropped by 0.46% from the previous close of Rs. 591.75, closing today at Rs. 589 a share. The stock has appreciated 8.18% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed 5.48% in 2022. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company has reported a promoter stake of 45.74%, FIIs stake of 4.79%, and a public shareholding of 49.48%.

