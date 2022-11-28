Dividend paying pharma stock to consider share buyback

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 01st December, 2022, inter alia, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10 each as well as matters related/ incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws. Trading Window Closure: In terms of Company's Code viz., Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Code on Prohibition of Insider Trading", read with Securities and Exchange of Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, kindly take note that the trading window for all the trades in the equity shares of the Company by any of the designated persons and insiders of the Company, including their immediate relative(s), shall remain closed from 29th November, 2022, till 48 hours after the price sensitive information are disseminated or made public after the conclusion of the Board Meeting to be held on 01st December, 2022."