Dividend paying PSU banking stock turns ex-dividend today. Details here2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 07:42 AM IST
- Dividend paying stock: Board of directors of the Indian Bank has fixed 15th June 2022 as record date for payment of dividend
Dividend paying stock: Indian Bank is going to turn ex-dividend today as the board of directors of the public sector undertaking (PSU) bank has fixed record date for dividend payment on 15th June 2022. The board of directors of the bank in its meeting held on 11th May 2022 had fixed record date for dividend payment of ₹6.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The PSU bank informed about the developments in regard to dividend payments via exchange communications.