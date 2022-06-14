Dividend paying PSU banking stock turns ex-dividend today. Details here

The state-owned bank reported 42.4 per cent fall in net profit from ₹1709 crore in Q4FY21 to ₹984 crore in Q4FY22. Operating profit of the Indian Bank in Q4FY22 stood at ₹2738 crore, which stood at ₹2386 crore in Q4FY21, around 15 per cent higher against the corresponding period. This could become possible on higher income and lower expenses. Indian Bank's total income grew 9 per cent at ₹11,405 crore in Q4FY22. In Q4FY21, state-owned bank's total income stood at ₹10,485 crore. On account of loan growth in retail, MSME and agriculture sector, the PSU bank's advanced grew 6 per cent at ₹4.16 lakh crore.