Dividend paying Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock may see 50% upside, says Anand Rathi

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Reeling under the heat of Covid-19 pandemic, NCC share price has remained under the sell-off heat for near one year. In fact, in last one year, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has fallen to the tune of 20 per cent giving zero return to its shareholders in this period. However, Anand Rathi believes that NCC share price is now out of consolidation phase and it is well poised to move up to ₹95 apiece levels in long term. NCC share price today is around ₹62 per share, which means the brokerage is expecting strong more than 50 per cent upside in this Big Bull-backed scrip.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}