Dividend paying SME stock surges 1600% in 7 years. Do you own?

Hi-Tech share price history

As mentioned above, this NSE SME IPO was launched at a price of ₹50 apiece and the stock closed at above ₹56 apiece on NSE on its listing date, delivering more than 10 per cent listing gain to its allottees. However, if an allottee had remained invested in the scrip till date, then the absolute value of one's money invested in the scrip would have grown by around 1600 per cent as the stock is available today at a price of ₹854 apiece.