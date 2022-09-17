Dividend paying stock: Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Foods Ltd is going to trade ex-dividend today. The board of directors of the company has announced final dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The company board has also fixed recorded date for dividend payment on 26th September 2022. As 24th and 25th September will be stock market holiday due to weekend this FMCG stock will trade ex-dividend on 23rd September 2022. Hence, this FMCG stock will be one of the dividend paying stocks next week.

While informing Indian stock market exchanges about approval of dividend payment, Patanjali Foods Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2022, have inter alia recommended a dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share on 36,19,94,853 equity shares of Rs. 2.00 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022."

Informing Indian bourses about book closure of dividend payment Patanjali Foods Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to Thursday, September 29, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend for financial year (FY) 2021-22, if declared at the AGM. Accordingly, the date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend is Monday, September 26, 2022."

Recently, Patanjali Foods shares hit headline after breaching ₹50,000 crore market cap on 9th September 2022. While breaching ₹50,000 crore market capital, this FMCG stock climbed to its new 52-week high of ₹1,415 apiece levels on BSE. However, the stock has retraced from its 52-wek high after profit-booking trigger in the stock. On Friday session in the week gone by, this Baba Ramdev-backed stock closed at ₹1,338.45 apiece on BSE.

Patanjali Foods annual dividend

As Patanjali Foods share price ended at ₹1,338.45 per share on the weekend session and final dividend announced is ₹5 per equity share for FY22. Its current annual dividend yield for FY22 stands at 0.37 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.