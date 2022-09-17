Dividend paying stock: Baba Ramdev-backed stock to trade ex-dividend next week1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 12:09 PM IST
- Baba Ramdev-backed dividend paying stock will trade ex-dividend on 23rd September 2022 i.e. Friday next week
Dividend paying stock: Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Foods Ltd is going to trade ex-dividend today. The board of directors of the company has announced final dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The company board has also fixed recorded date for dividend payment on 26th September 2022. As 24th and 25th September will be stock market holiday due to weekend this FMCG stock will trade ex-dividend on 23rd September 2022. Hence, this FMCG stock will be one of the dividend paying stocks next week.