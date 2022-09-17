Dividend paying stock: Baba Ramdev-backed stock to trade ex-dividend next week

Informing Indian bourses about book closure of dividend payment Patanjali Foods Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to Thursday, September 29, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend for financial year (FY) 2021-22, if declared at the AGM. Accordingly, the date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend is Monday, September 26, 2022."

