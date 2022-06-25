Dividend paying stock to announce share buyback next week. Details here

One of the dividend paying stocks in 2022, board of directors of large-cap auto company Bajaj Auto Limited is going to consider share buyback next week. The auto company has in formed Indian bourses that in board of directors' meeting scheduled on 27th June 2022 i.e. Monday next week will consider buyback of securities of the company. Buyback price and other details are expected to come out after this meeting. Also, the large-cap stock is going to turn ex-dividend next week as the board of directors has fixed 1st July 2022 as record date for finalisation of eligible shareholders for dividend payment. The company has already announced a dividend of ₹140 (1400 per cent) for the financial year 2021-22.

