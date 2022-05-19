Dividend paying stock: Cement share surges over 12% after 100% dividend proposal

In its exchange communication on 18th May 2022, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited informed Indian exchanges citing, "Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we have to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, which commenced at 2:15 P. M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. inter alia recommended a dividend of ₹5/- per Equity Share of ₹5 each (100%) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2022. The said dividend, if declared by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/ dispatched within three to four weeks of the said Meeting."