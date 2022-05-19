Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Dividend paying stock: Cement share surges over 12% after 100% dividend proposal

Dividend paying stock: Cement share surges over 12% after 100% dividend proposal

Dividend paying stock: Current market cap of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd is 5,089 crore and its trade volume is 42,01,517.
2 min read . 12:07 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Dividend paying stock: JK Lakshmi share price has dipped near 26 per cent in year to date (YTD) time whereas in last 6 months, this stock has tumbled near 30 per cent

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dividend paying stock: After Board of Directors of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited recommending 100 per cent dividend for FY2021-22, JK share price surged over 14 per cent in early morning deals on Thursday. JK Lakshmi Cement shares opened upside around 27 per share and went on to make intraday high of 448 apiece levels. The Board of Directors of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited had recommended 100 per cent dividend in financial year 2021-22 on Wednesday i.e. 18th May 2022.

Dividend paying stock: After Board of Directors of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited recommending 100 per cent dividend for FY2021-22, JK share price surged over 14 per cent in early morning deals on Thursday. JK Lakshmi Cement shares opened upside around 27 per share and went on to make intraday high of 448 apiece levels. The Board of Directors of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited had recommended 100 per cent dividend in financial year 2021-22 on Wednesday i.e. 18th May 2022.

In its exchange communication on 18th May 2022, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited informed Indian exchanges citing, "Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we have to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, which commenced at 2:15 P. M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. inter alia recommended a dividend of 5/- per Equity Share of 5 each (100%) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2022. The said dividend, if declared by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/ dispatched within three to four weeks of the said Meeting."

In its exchange communication on 18th May 2022, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited informed Indian exchanges citing, "Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we have to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, which commenced at 2:15 P. M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. inter alia recommended a dividend of 5/- per Equity Share of 5 each (100%) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2022. The said dividend, if declared by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/ dispatched within three to four weeks of the said Meeting."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

JK Lakshmi Cement share price history

After ushering into new year 2022, JK Lakshmi share price has been in consolidation phase and this rise in the cement major's share price could a possible rebound in the counter. JK Lakshmi share price has dipped near 26 per cent in year to date (YTD) time whereas in last 6 months, this stock has tumbled near 30 per cent.

Current market cap of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd is 5,089 crore and its trade volume is 42,01,517. However, its average trade volume in last 20 days stands at 1.50 lakh only, which means huge spurt in volume has been witnessed in the cement scrip in recent sessions. JK Lakshmi Cement shares are standing at a PE multiple of 11.78 while sector PE is 28.54.