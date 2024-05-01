Dividend paying stock: Coal India dividend declared in FY24 beats PPF, bank FD, SSY returns
Dividend paying stock: Coal India shares rise over 100% in FY24
Dividend-paying stock: Coal India shares are one of the dividend-paying stocks in the Indian stock market. The dividend declared by this PSU stock in FY24 is ₹24.50 ( ₹4, ₹15.25, and ₹5.25). Coal India share price finished on 31st March 2023 at ₹213.65 apiece on the NSE. This means, in FY24, dividend-paying stock Coal India shares declared dividends to the tune of 11.50 percent, outperforming the Public Provident Fund or PPF interest rate, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) interest rate, and bank FD returns during the recently ended financial year 2023-24.
