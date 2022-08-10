Dividend paying stock: Coal India's record date for final dividend this week. Details here1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 02:11 PM IST
- Coal India's board had recommended payment of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22 at 3 per share
Listen to this article
Coal India Ltd's (CIL) board of directors in May this year had recommended payment of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22 at 3 per share of the face value of ₹10/- as recommended by the Audit Committee of the coal mining company.