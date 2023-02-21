Dividend paying stock: Shares of Coal India Limited has been awarding dividend to its shareholders on a regular basis for last few years. In last one year, this one of the dividend paying stocks on Dalal Street has delivered ₹28.25 per share dividend to its shareholders with an annual dividend yield to the tune 17.50 per cent. However, the money making story by Coal India shareholders doesn't end here only. In last one year, Coal India share price has ascended 35 per cent, generating alpha return in this period as NSE Nifty has delivered 3.70 per cent return in last one year whereas BSE Sensex has given 5.21 per cent return in this period.

Coal India dividend history

In last one year, Coal India shares traded ex-dividend on 21st February 2022 for payment of ₹5 per equity share interim dividend. On 11th August 2022, the PSU stock once again traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹3 per share final dividend. Later, on 15th November 2022, Coal India share once again Coal India shares traded ex-dividend for the payment of ₹15 interim dividend. On 8th February 2023, Coal India shares traded ex-dividend for the first time in 2023 and last time in last one year.

In February 2023, Coal India shares traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹5.25 per share interim dividend payment. So, Coal India Ltd has given ₹28.25 per share dividend to its shareholders in last one year.

Coal India dividend yield

Coal India share price was around ₹160 apiece one year ago and in last one year, Coal India has given ₹28.25 per share dividend. This means Coal India dividend yield in last one year stands at more than 17.50 per cent [(28.25/160) x 100].

Dividend yield beats PPF, EPF, bank FD returns

Comparing this 17.50 per cent dividend yield with risk-free investment options like PPF, EPF and bank fixed deposit (FD) returns, we would find that just dividend yield of Coal India shares are much higher than the return given by these investment instruments. Adding stock price appreciation, it becomes icing on the cake for stock market investors if they have Coal India shares in their stock portfolio.

For the last one year, PPF interest rate has remained 7.10 per cent, EPF interest rate has remained steady at 8.10 per cent whereas bank FD rates have risen from around 5 per cent to 6.50 per cent. So, Coal India dividend yield in last one year has beaten PPF, ELF and bank FD returns in last one year.

