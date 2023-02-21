Dividend paying stock: Shares of Coal India Limited has been awarding dividend to its shareholders on a regular basis for last few years. In last one year, this one of the dividend paying stocks on Dalal Street has delivered ₹28.25 per share dividend to its shareholders with an annual dividend yield to the tune 17.50 per cent. However, the money making story by Coal India shareholders doesn't end here only. In last one year, Coal India share price has ascended 35 per cent, generating alpha return in this period as NSE Nifty has delivered 3.70 per cent return in last one year whereas BSE Sensex has given 5.21 per cent return in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}