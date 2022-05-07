Consumer goods stock declares highest ever final divided since listing

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dividend paying stock: Havells India Ltd has announced higher ever final dividend since its listing on Indian bourses. The large-cap consumer durable stock has announced a dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share that includes ₹3 interim dividend already paid in October 2021. So, the company has given final dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The consumer durable company informed about the decision in its exchange communication after its Board of Directors meeting held on 4th May 2022.
Havells India Ltd informed about the decision in its exchange communication citing, "The Board of Directors decided to recommend a Final Dividend @ Rs. 4.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity share Re. 1/- each already paid in October, 2021 , amounting to a total dividend of Rs. 7.50 per equity share i.e. 750% for the financial year 2021-22."
The Dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of AGM.
Havells share price history
Havells India shares were listed on Indian bourses on 21st March 2001. Since, its listing, this stock has surged from ₹1.89 apiece levels (close price on NSE on listing date) to ₹1,239.15 per share levels (close price on NSE on 6th May 2022), appreciating to the tune of near 65,465 per cent or 655 times in these near 21 years. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this consumer durable stock and had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6.55 crore today.