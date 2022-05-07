Consumer goods stock declares highest ever final divided since listing

Havells India shares were listed on Indian bourses on 21st March 2001. Since, its listing, this stock has surged from ₹1.89 apiece levels (close price on NSE on listing date) to ₹1,239.15 per share levels (close price on NSE on 6th May 2022), appreciating to the tune of near 65,465 per cent or 655 times in these near 21 years. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this consumer durable stock and had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6.55 crore today.