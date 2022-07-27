GAIL's bonus shares issue decision to be taken in board meet today

The company had also informed that the record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend at 10% (Re. 1 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the company, which is fixed next week on Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM. The Thirty-Eight Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of GAIL will be held on Friday, 26th August, 2022.

