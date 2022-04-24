HDFC Bank announces highest dividend in last 11 years. Details here

HDFC Bank informed about the proposal of dividend payment in exchange communication citing, "Pursuant to Regulations 30, 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (“the Regulations"), we are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 15.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e.1550 %) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM") of the Bank."