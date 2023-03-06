Dividend paying stock: Hindustan Zinc shares yield 15.5% in FY23. Beats PPF, FD return2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:08 PM IST
- Dividend paying stock: Hindustan Zinc shares traded ex-dividend on three occasions in current financial year
Dividend paying stock: A long term investor enjoys some additional benefits over short term investors as listed companies reward their loyal shareholders from their capital reserves by announcing interim or final dividend, bonus shares, buyback of shares, etc. Sometimes, these rewards are normal but there are some dividend paying stocks that give dividend to an extent that it beats government-backed small saving schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate and bank fixed deposit interest rates.
