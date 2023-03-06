To those who believe in claims when they are shown examples. They need to look at Hindustan Zinc shares. At the beginning of FY23, Hindustan Zinc share price was around ₹320 apiece and when the FY23 is about to end, it is quoting around ₹311.50 per share levels, means the stock has dropped ₹8.50 per share. However, in this time period, Hindustan Zinc shares have traded ex-dividend on three occasions, delivering net annual dividend of ₹49.50 per share. This means, net income of a Hindustan Zinc shareholder due to these three dividend stands at ₹41 per share.