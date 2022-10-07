Dividend paying stock: Jai Corp shares are one of the dividend paying stocks in October 2022. The board of directors has fixed record date for dividend payment on 21st October 2022. This means the textile stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 20th October 2022. However, ahead of record date for dividend payment, Jai Corp share have become highly bullish. The textile stock has been hitting 52-week high for last two sessions. After hitting 52 week high on Thursday, the dividend paying stock has hit new 52-week high today as well. Jai Corp share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹211.35 apiece on NSE, which is its new 52-week high now.

Textile company has fixed record date for dividend payment on 21st October 2022 and the stock has been highly bullish ahead of dividend payment. In last one month, Jai Corp share price has surged from around ₹160 apiece to ₹210 per share levels, ascending to the tune of more than 30 per cent in this time. In last six months, this stock has surged to the tune of around 75 per cent.

Informing stock market exchanges about dividend payment, Jai Corp said in its exchange filing, "The board of directors at their meeting recommended a dividend of Re 0.50 per share on 17,84,49,410 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Re.11- each for the financial year 2021-22. No dividend was recommended on the 44,600 equity shares forfeited but not cancelled or re-issued."

On payment of dividend, Jai Corp informed Indian bourses citing, "The 37th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Monday 31st October, 2022 and the said dividend, if approved will be paid to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Monday 24th October, 2022."

Looking at the sudden price appreciation in Jai Corp shares, BSE had sought clarification from the textile company in September 2022. The textile company replied to that BSE query citing, "We have no information as to the reason for the movement in price of the Company’s shares at BSE Limited, in the recent past. We also have no information/announcement to make at this point of time with respect to the Company which, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the price behavior of the Company's shares."

