Dividend paying stock hits 52-week high ahead of record date. Do you own?

Dividend paying stock: Jai Corp shares are one of the dividend paying stocks in October 2022. The board of directors has fixed record date for dividend payment on 21st October 2022. This means the textile stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 20th October 2022. However, ahead of record date for dividend payment, Jai Corp share have become highly bullish. The textile stock has been hitting 52-week high for last two sessions. After hitting 52 week high on Thursday, the dividend paying stock has hit new 52-week high today as well. Jai Corp share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹211.35 apiece on NSE, which is its new 52-week high now.

