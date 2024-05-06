Dividend paying stock: John Cockerill India shares to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend paying stock: Shares of John Cockerill India Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on May 6 (Monday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of the company has declared a final dividend of ₹7.00 per equity share for its eligible shareholders.

The record date by the company to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for final dividend has been fixed on May 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, John Cockerill India Ltd said: “The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7 /- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 / - each (70 % ) and is subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting." “This is to inform you that the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024," John Cockerill India Ltd said in a separate stock exchange filing.

Shares of John Cockerill India Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

John Cockerill India is the Indian entity of Belgium-headquartered John Cockerill Group.

In February this year, the Belgium group had said that it aims to make its proposed electrolyzer plant in India a hub for exports of the apparatus, and the group also intends to venture into defence manufacturing.

In an interview, Francois Michel, chief executive, John Cockerill Group, had said that “several hundred million dollars" would go into the electrolyzer plant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to invest more in the green hydrogen space in India, and make its planned 2-GW joint venture facility with Greenko a major hub for electrolyzer exports. The plant is expected to be commissioned within the next two years, he had said.

In March 2022, Greenko Group and John Cockerill signed an agreement to exclusively partner in market development initiatives for green hydrogen electrolyzers in the Indian sub-continent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

