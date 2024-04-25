Dividend paying stock: LKP Finance board to declare interim dividend after 55% rally in six months
Dividend paying stock: The board of directors of the company is going to consider and approve the proposal for the second interim dividend payable in FY24 in its fast-approaching meeting
Dividend paying stock: LKP Finance shares touching circuits is a regular phenomenon these days. This financial stock has touched circuits on all sessions this week. However, LKP Finance shares will be in focus tomorrow for some other reason. The small-cap financial company has informed the Indian stock market exchanges about its board meeting taking place on 26th April 2024. In this meeting, the company board will consider and approve the financial results of LKP Finance Ltd for the recently ended March 2024 quarter. The dividend-paying stock will also consider the proposal for payment of interim dividend for the fourth financial year of FY24. If declared, this would be the second interim dividend that the company would be paying to its shareholders in FY24. On 10th November 2023, LKP Finance shares traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹3 per share dividend to its eligible shareholders.
