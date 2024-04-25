Dividend paying stock: LKP Finance shares touching circuits is a regular phenomenon these days. This financial stock has touched circuits on all sessions this week. However, LKP Finance shares will be in focus tomorrow for some other reason. The small-cap financial company has informed the Indian stock market exchanges about its board meeting taking place on 26th April 2024. In this meeting, the company board will consider and approve the financial results of LKP Finance Ltd for the recently ended March 2024 quarter. The dividend-paying stock will also consider the proposal for payment of interim dividend for the fourth financial year of FY24. If declared, this would be the second interim dividend that the company would be paying to its shareholders in FY24. On 10th November 2023, LKP Finance shares traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹3 per share dividend to its eligible shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LKP Finance Dividend 2024 Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting date and agenda, LKP Finance Ltd said, “We hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 26, 2024 inter-alia, to consider and approve the following: 1] Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024; 2] Recommend the Dividend, if any, for Financial Year ended March 31, 2024."

"Further, in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring, and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons, as framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till April 29, 2024, in connection with the declaration of the above financial results of the Company," the financial company added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LKP Finance dividend dividend history The dividend-paying stock has a history of giving dividends to its shareholders. If the company board declares a dividend in its upcoming board meeting, this would be the second interim dividend announced by the company in FYY24. As per the information available on the BSE website, LKP Finance share traded ex-dividend on 10th November 2023 to ascertain the eligible shareholders for the payment of ₹3 per share interim dividend. In 2023, LKP Finance shares traded ex-dividend on two occasions. It first traded ex-dividend on 13th June 2023 to finalize the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of Re 1 per share final dividend for FY23.

LKP Finance share price history The dividend-paying stock has delivered returns to its positional investors as well. In one month, the stock has remained under base-building mode after ushering in 2024. In one month, this financial stock has delivered zero return to its shareholders whereas in YTD time, the dividend stock has declined 35 percent. However, in six months, it has risen from 93 to ₹145 apiece level, logging a nearly 55 percent rise in this period. Likewise, in one year, this small-cap stock has delivered over 70 percent return to its shareholders.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

