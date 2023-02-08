Dividend paying stock: Media stock announces 75% interim dividend. Do you own?

Dividend paying stock: Chennai-based Indian mass media company Sun TV Network has announced interim dividend of ₹3.75 per equity share to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23. The board of directors of the mid-cap media stock with a market cap of around ₹18,086 crore declared interim dividend to the tune of 75 per cent to its shareholders in one of its recent exchange communications. the board of directors of the company declared the interim dividend in its meeting that took place on 3rd February 2023. The company board has already declared Sun TV Network dividend record date on 13th February 2023 and it will trade ex-dividend on 13th February as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}