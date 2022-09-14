Dividend paying stock: Despite weakness in stock market today, Salasar Techno share price has ascended to its two months high of ₹34.25 on NSE, which is just ₹1.10 apiece away from its life-time high of ₹35.35 on NSE. The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹954 crore is soon going to trade ex-dividend stock. The board of directors of the small-cap company has fixed 16th September 2022 as record date for final dividend payment for financial year 2021-22. This means, the stock will trade ex-dividend on Thursday i.e. tomorrow. In May 2022, the small-cap company had announced 10 per cent final dividend for its shareholders.

In may 2022, the small-cap company had informed Indian stock market exchanges about the final dividend for the financial year 2021-22 citing, "The Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend of 10% of the Face Value of the Equity Shares of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting." Later on, the company announced 16th September 2022 as record date for final dividend payment.

In June 2022, this small-cap stock had traded ex-split as well. The small-cap company had informed exchanges about 10:1 stock split record date citing, "Pursuant to Reg. 42 of the Listing Regulations and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company has fixed Tuesday, June 28, 2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining Record Date for sub-division/split of equity shares the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of each Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid-up into Ten (10) equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) each fully paid up."

Recently Salasar Techno shares were in new for attracting FII investment. In its exchange filing the small-cap company had informed that the company has raised ₹81.90 crore through its fund raise through QIBs. The fund raising committee of the company has allotted 1.35 lakh shares to Forbes EMF, 1.26 lakh shares to Nomura Singapore and 15 lakh shares to AG Dynamic Funds. These shares were allotted at a price of ₹27.30 per equity share.