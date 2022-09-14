Dividend paying stock near record high as stock to trade ex-dividend soon2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:20 AM IST
Dividend paying stock: Despite weakness in stock market today, Salasar Techno share price has ascended to its two months high of ₹34.25 on NSE, which is just ₹1.10 apiece away from its life-time high of ₹35.35 on NSE. The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹954 crore is soon going to trade ex-dividend stock. The board of directors of the small-cap company has fixed 16th September 2022 as record date for final dividend payment for financial year 2021-22. This means, the stock will trade ex-dividend on Thursday i.e. tomorrow. In May 2022, the small-cap company had announced 10 per cent final dividend for its shareholders.